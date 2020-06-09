Councils across the country have begun to re-introduce parking charges at sites which were free at the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown.

It comes as new research by Confused.com revealed that two in five drivers (40 per cent) have appealed a parking charge notice at some point - with about 74 per cent successful, either paying a reduced price or nothing at all.

Alongside their study, the company have also released details on the steps that motorists should follow if they find themselves with an unfair parking ticket on their car or through the post.

Before you launch your appeal, motorists are urged to think about the following:

Is your fine unfair? Or did you make a mistake?

Is it worth appealing?

Have you gathered all of the evidence you can to back up your appeal?

Here's what you need to do

You need to send your appeal, either as a letter to the address on the ticket, or via the parking enforcer’s website.

Send this off within 14 days so that if you lose, you can still pay a reduced fine.

Here’s what you need to include in your challenge letter:

Your address

The date of the offence

Your vehicle registration number

The PCN number

The reason for appeal and why you believe it’s been issued unfairly

All evidence that can support your appeal

What is the reason you're appealing the charge?

This is where you explain why you’re challenging your fine. Some example reasons that have been submitted in appeal letters include:

Incorrect or unclear signs

Incorrect or unclear road markings

The contravention did not occur

You’ve already paid the fine

The council have made a mistake on either the ticket/letter or haven’t supplied evidence

You didn’t own the vehicle at the time/ever

You weren’t driving the car at the time

You gave way for an emergency vehicle

Your vehicle is an exception to the contravention

You’ve been overcharged

Mitigating circumstances - these may include:

getting a ticket while broken down

being involved in a crash

being in an emergency situation

being delayed due to being pregnant or preoccupied with a baby

removing an obstruction from the road

dropping off someone sick to the hospital

you were too unwell to move your car

you’ve had a recent bereavement

you needed to park to attend a funeral or couldn’t move your car because you were at a funeral

you were on holiday when the bay you were in became suspended and the warning sign was put up while you were away

you bought a ticket/permit but it fell off the window/wasn't visible to the warden

You're facing financial difficulty and cannot afford to pay

This applies if you admit that you made a mistake but just can’t afford to pay the fine. Note that councils most probably won’t automatically waive your penalty, but might consider a reduction.

What happens after the appeal?

If your appeal is granted, your charge will be cancelled and you shouldn't be required to pay.

But if your appeal was unsuccessful, you will be required to complete a formal appeal within 28 days.

If your appeal to the council is unsuccesful you will need to make a 'formal appeal' to the council - if this is rejected, you can appeal online to the Traffic Penalty Tribunual.

If you are appealing a fine that has been issued by a private firm - for example, you've been given a Parking Charge Notice - Citizens Advice says the following:

"The way to appeal will depend on if the parking company that gave you the ticket is a member of the BPA or IPC approved operators scheme.

"Make a formal appeal to Parking on Private Land Appeals (POPLA) if they're a BPA parking company.

"If they're an IPC member, make a formal appeal to the Independent Appeals Service.

"For a ticket from a BPA member, you have 28 days from when your informal appeal was rejected to make a formal appeal.

"For a ticket from an IPC member, you can make a formal appeal for free within 21 days. After 21 days, you can still appeal within 1 year of your formal appeal being rejected if you pay a £15 fee.

"Make sure you include any evidence that will support your case."