IT was called a “blot on the landscape” but plans for 144 homes in Tenby have been given the go-ahead by Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

Members of the development control committee discussed Pembrokeshire County Council’s housing revenue account application for the hones at Brynhir, 102 of which will be social housing.

Local councillor Michael Williams said there was “huge feelings in the locality about the application” and he had several concerns reminding members about the need to conserve and enhance the natural beauty of the national park.

“The impact is absolutely staggering on the boundary and skyline of Tenby. This development will be very prominent on the highest part of Tenby, it will be a blot on the landscape,” he said.

This was also highlighted by committee member Julie James.

Other local concerns related to the loss of green space, highway issues, drainage and affordable housing demand.

Neighbouring county councillor Phil Kidney echoed the concerns, adding the local infrastructure was not capable of supporting such an increase in homes.

Both said there had been a lack of consultation with them by the council as local members.

“I have huge doubts about this development, I think we are nowhere near making a decision on this,” added Cllr Kidney.

The outline includes 34 open market and eight shared ownership residential units on the land as well as a multi-use games area, two local equipped area of play, opens space and a 5m ecological buffer around the central field.

There will be a mixture of single and two storey houses as well as flats, some of which will be in three storey buildings, but the full details of the design and layout will be decided at a future reserved matters application.

Director of planning and park direction Nicola Gandy told the meeting that the placing of the three storey buildings would be dealt with “sensitively” and that, along with access, would be considered by the committee at the reserved matters stage.

County councillor Di Clements said it would be a chance for young people “to buy a home in the area they grew up, it would be remiss of us not to give them that option.”

The application had been due for decision at March’s development management committee but it was cancelled due to Covid-19 and since then the council’s Local Development Plan 2 has been approved by the planning inspectorate.

This no longer includes that development area as designated for housing but the committee was told that this was not because it was unsuitable.

The committee approved delegate power for the chief executive, director of planning or team leader to grant permission subject to a number of conditions and Section 106 legal agreements.