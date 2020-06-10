Members of Pembrokeshire's Extinction Rebellion laid dozens of pairs of shoes outside Labour SM Eluned Morgan's office in Haverfordwest this morning (Wednesday).

Protestors laid out shoes on the pavement trying to enter the office. This was to highlight their disappointment over Labour's opposition to Plaid Cymru proposals for a citizens' assembly to discuss how to rebuild after Covid-19. The motion is to be debated today in the Senedd.

The footwear ranged from builders' boots to high heels, trainers and toddlers' shoes to represent people from all walks of life who want to be part of the decision making in rebuilding our economy and society.

"We are in a new situation, and the public has played its part in stopping the pandemic. They should be trusted to help steer our recovery," said protestor Sue Hutchinson.

"Citizens assemblies are part of a wave of 'deliberative democracy' sweeping the world. Wales could have been the first in the UK to ride this wave to take us forward, lessons learnt, after Covid-19.

She added that the the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development OECD is today holding an international conference called Catching the Deliberative Wave to look at innovative citizen participation and new democratic institutions and that there have been over 300 citizens assemblies and similar to enable informed citizens to help government improve their decisions.

"Labour, Conservatives and Plaid all embrace this new approach in theory but are opposing the Plaid motion to put it into practice now," said fellow protestor Vicky Moller.

"Why wait? We are facing an unprecedented challenge. The government does not have all the answers lets help them get it right.

"We face a new situation; no politician was elected with experience in this. The public has been shown they can be trusted to support each other in crisis. Now trust the public to rebuild our economy and society with the care and clean environment we have shown we can achieve."