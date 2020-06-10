A COUNCILLOR who questioned County Hall being bathed in purple light in support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) campaign has denied accusations of racism.

The Haverfordwest headquarters were bathed in purple light late last night, June 9, in memory of George Floyd, and in solidarity with the protests his death sparked around the world.

Council leader, David Simpson, said: “The authority is keen to show its support for the anti-racism movement and purple is the colour synonymous with the struggle against oppression.”

One questioning the illumination was Pembroke Dock county councillor Paul Dowson.

Cllr Dowson said: “So, County Hall will be bathed in purple light to show our support for Black Lives Matter.

“Why?

“We all agree that black lives matter. As do white lives.

“Are we supporting the actions of BLM protesters stoning police officers in the UK over something that took place in the USA?

“Are we supporting those activists who are putting our lives at risk by not [caring] about social distancing.

“Who is footing the bill for these purple lights and the power required to run them, particularly given that money is in short supply during this pandemic. It could be better spent propping up our key workers.

“Yes, black lives matter, we do not need to waste money floodlighting County Hall to say this. I do not support this crazy idea and will make my feelings known with those who gave it the go-ahead.”

“As a footnote... who is going to see this light show? We are in lockdown.”

The County Hall illumination followed a proposal by fellow Pembroke Dock councillor Joshua Beynon, who said: “I’m pleased to say that after asking the Leader of Pembrokeshire County Council that the authority will light County Hall in purple to show its solidarity and support for the Black Lives Matter protests around the globe."

The issue of County Hall being illuminated has proved contentious, with many taking to social media both for and against the council’s act of solidarity.

Cllr Beynon said: “It may sound simple, but seeing the county council light its building up in purple in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement sends a powerful message that we stand with them.

“For centuries, people have always had to protest for their rights, whether it was the suffragette movement in getting the vote for women or Martin Luther King’s March on Washington.

“Sitting down quietly has achieved little. It is easy to sit back and think that Pembrokeshire is a small place and the change we can enact is small. However, we have people who live here, visit here and work here who have experienced injustices of different kinds and we must do all we can to show we support them in their quest for equality, equity and justice.

“There have been a number of comments online, mainly in support of the lighting of county hall, but a very small vocal minority have spoken up with dangerous phrases such as 'All lives matter' and amongst them are council colleagues of my own.

“We know all lives matter, but all lives are not in danger, black lives are. I know as a white male that I have had privileges that a black man would not but that is wrong, everyone should be equal."

In a personal insight into his own life, Cllr Beynon added: “I know how it feels to be marginalised and knocked for something you cannot change, I know this as a gay man who has been called things such as a 'faggot' before and other homophobic phrases.

“No matter what it is, whether that’s your skin colour, sexuality, gender or anything else for that matter, I will always stand up for those who are oppressed and do not share the same rights as others.

“This is not about one man or one act, it is about an entire movement in society. To the very few of my council colleagues who are opposing this act of solidarity, they should know better than to spout rhetoric online that is damaging and divisive. People have rightly had enough so I suggest they say here today with me that Black Lives Matter, if not, they can always resign.”

Cllr Dowson, who incurred the ire of many for his stance, with several people reporting him to the Ombudsman for alleged racism, said: “My issue is with the statement made by PCC. Support and solidarity for the protests. Mass gatherings breaking social distancing rules.

“I lost a good friend from Covid-19, and the council, which I'm a part of, publicly stated its support in a press release for the protests. My friend’s death was in vain in that case."

He stressed: “I've lost more to standing up to racism than any of these keyboard warriors ever will. Its cost me broken bones and it’s cost me a high-powered job in the past.

“These people who are quick to call me a racist will probably only ever suffer a sore keyboard finger in their fight against racism.

“I make no apologies for condemning this purple light show considering it has been done to show solidarity to the protests; we have all seen the results of the protests.

“Black lives matter. Yes of course they do. I bear the scars.”