Lockdown home-schooling is never boring for a Letterston family who welcomed an unusual kid into class.

Nicola Miles-Bevan and family were surprised by the sudden arrival of two kids after taking in rescue goat Mary earlier this year.

While her sister Tilly was soon up and about after being born, young goat Daisy was close to death and was rushed into the house where Nicola’s husband Nigel and son Jackson spent hours reviving her and keeping her warm.

“She was flat and felt lifeless and cold. She was barely breathing. We got her in and put her on the sofa with loads of hot water bottles.”

A neighbouring goat farm provided the young kids with the essential colostrum they needed to survive, as mother-goat Mary was not producing milk, and rejected Daisy.

Daisy and Tilly spent their first cold February night tucked up with Nicola’s family members, but while her sister was soon venturing outdoors onto the farm, Daisy stayed in the comfort of the farmhouse.

Nicola said: “She’s still in the house. She’s quite a diva. She jumps all over the work surfaces knocking things off. She even jumps from the top of one car onto another.

“She goes upstairs and won’t come down, the only way to get her down is with a chocolate biscuit.”

Daisy adds entertainment, interest and challenges when she takes part in home schooling lessons. She regularly joins Jackson, aged seven, and Eddie, six, for study time, and is known to disrupt class by chewing paper and pencils.

Nicola added: “It can be challenging when you have a goat on the table, but it’s never boring. She makes it fun.”

As the weather improved, the family encouraged Daisy to spend time in the garden, but she remains determined to jump back into the house and cause commotion.

“She can be an absolute nightmare, but she is also really sweet. She comes trotting in with the dogs and settles down on the settee to watch TV, or be read to. She’s very cuddly.”

The four-month old new kid on the block now has her own Instagram page Daisythepetgoat, with a growing number of followers enjoying her adventures.

Nicola added: “A lot of people have had the chance to tidy their house during lockdown and clear things away. Mine constantly looks like it has been burgled.

“It’s a challenge keeping a pet goat, but fine as long as you are not house proud.”