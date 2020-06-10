A WEATHER warning has been issued for Pembrokeshire with heavy rain set to sweep across the region.
The Met Office yellow alert runs from 4pm today (Wednesday, June 10) to 9am tomorrow.
A Met Office spokesperson said: “Heavy rain is expected to develop over parts of Wales during Wednesday afternoon and evening and then move gradually southwards during Wednesday night.
“This should then break up and clear during Thursday morning. 20 to 30mm rain is expected quite widely and in a few places between 50 and 70mm rain could fall, the bulk of this within six hours.
“There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater and some communities could be cut off by flooded roads. Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
“Spray and flooding on roads will make journey times longer and may lead to some road closures. Where flooding occurs, there is a chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.”