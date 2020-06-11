A LOCAL man wants to purchase Stack Rock Fort to turn into an activity centre but he’s looking for help.

Phil Hedley, originally from Milford Haven, said he wants to save Stack Rock Fort before it is lost forever, but first he needs to purchase the island.

“I used to climb all up it when I was young,” Mr Hedley said.

“I was [in Pembrokeshire] on holiday and it popped up on my phone that it was for sale and I couldn’t get it out of my head.

“I had this idea of setting it up as an activity centre.”

Mr Hedley said he believed an activity centre could be popular with locals and visitors to Pembrokeshire, and similar ideas have been successful in other places, pointing to No Man’s Fort, off Portsmouth.

Mr Hedley said he started talking to people about it, including the Port of Milford Haven and Cadw, saying both had been supportive of the idea.

“I said to my wife that I would follow this through until someone says ‘you can’t do it’ but no-one has said I can’t do it.

“The people who matter say it is a great idea.”

To achieve his goals Mr Hedley and a business partner set up Stack Rock Fort community interest company (CIC).

To purchase the island The CIC needs to raise around £245,000, which Mr Hedley is hoping to do by crowdfunding.

Mr Hedley stressed the money from the crowdfund goes to the CIC and not to him.

“The fort will belong to the company, we can’t then sell the fort, someone would have to take it over,” he said.

The pair had set up a crowdfunding page already, but Mr Hedley said they realised they had made it too confusing, so they will be launching a new one in the coming days.

While it is hoped the crowdfunding will cover the cost of the island, the cost to renovate the island is expected to cost around £5million.

“There are already projects that have raised that and the activity centre idea is something that will benefit everyone.

“It can bring jobs in, it will be beneficial to the town”

Before his Stack Rock idea, Mr Hedley had been involved in arranging apprenticeships, which he said he wanted to incorporate into the project, to help with local job opportunities.

To complete the project, Mr Hedley thought it would take around five years but said it could be done in stages, so more people could stay on the island over time.

“There’s so much usable space there, it can build and build,” he said.