THE ‘concern and frustration’ of tourism operators in Pembrokeshire is escalating as they try to seek clear answers from the Welsh Government on when they will be able to re-open their businesses.

The Welsh Government hopes to say ‘something positive’ to the sector this summer, Economy minister Ken Skates said on Wednesday.

But there is no indication that this will be at the next lockdown restriction review next Thursday, June 18.

By the time of the subsequent reviews on July 9 and July 30, just a matter of weeks will remain for the main summer season.

“People are near the end of their tether,” said Tenby guesthouse operator Sharon Dominey. “We are all very scared.

“If we are not allowed to open through the month of July, what is going to support us; what are the Welsh Government going to do to help?

“There are a number of small hoteliers who are close to pulling out of the trade altogether.”

Mrs Dominey and her husband Andrew have invested their life savings in their five-bedroomed Beachcomber B&B in Tenby’s Deer Park.

They opened for business in December after a complete refurbishment.

“We were doing exceptionally well, with fantastic reviews,” said Mrs Dominey. “This is our life and our livelihood and yet we haven’t earned a penny since the middle of March.

“It’s terrible to see your business standing still.”

The couple and other guesthouse operators in Tenby are calling for a distinct timeline and more information ahead of their businesses re-opening.

“We don’t want tourism left to the last,” said Mrs Dominey.

“We have all the procedures in place for safe re-opening – we would stagger arrivals and departures and would be happy just to be able to offer one letting room.

“We need clarity and confidence.”

Mr Skates also said that the Welsh Government’s re-opening attentions would be first focused on shops. At Wednesday’s daily coronavirus briefing, he commented that non-essential retail was ‘foremost in our minds’.

Concerns have mounted following a reported comment of Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford that ‘tourism was over’ in Wales for the summer.

Mr Drakeford later denied this, saying he had stated that there were grounds for optimism for businesses in the sector, but they must know that they will not operate in the same way that they did before the coronavirus pandemic.

Welsh Secretary and South Pembrokeshire MP Simon Hart has written a strongly-worded letter to First Minister Mark Drakeford calling for the early publication of a plan for the Welsh tourism sector.

The comments have come as ‘a real blow to traders who were holding out to salvage at least some of the summer season,’ he said.

Welsh Parliament Conservatives leader Paul Davies has warned that ‘many small operators are on the verge of collapse’ and is calling for re-opening of the tourism sector ‘in a safe and sustainable way’.

Pembrokeshire Tourism – which represents tourism businesses across the county - is amongst organisations which has continue to make the Welsh Government fully aware of the concerns of operators.

“They urgently need to know if and when it may happen,” said the organisation’s tourism liaison manager, Dennis O’Connor.

“We share the concern and frustration that front-line tourism operators feel and we are regularly communicating the urgent need for a clear direction of travel.

“Without guidance and governance, frustration amongst tourism operators will understandably continue to rise.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “The First Minister has been clear that this government is committed to doing all we feasibly can to support the sector and to allow for a safe, phased reopening.

“The feedback we’ve had from the tourism industry has been invaluable in helping to support it during the pandemic. We are very aware of the concerns and the desire to reopen but only when it is safe to do so.

“We are also very aware of the concerns of communities that nothing should be done which could exacerbate the spread of coronavirus.

“Tourism is a vital part of the Welsh economy at a national, regional and local level, It is therefore critical that we continue to work with the industry and local communities to ensure a safe return of tourism, this includes developing detailed guidance and protocols to support the sector and protect the community, staff and visitors.”