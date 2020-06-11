PEMBROKESHIRE County Council Leader, Councillor David Simpson, has said that the figures are reducing due to the way that everyone has worked to ensure social distancing rules are being met.

The leader issued his statement on Wednesday, June 10, in which he said that everyone is pulling together to ensure that the pandemic goes away.

Cllr Simpson said: ‘Once again, I do feel that everyone is pulling together to ensure we beat this pandemic. Unfortunately, the pandemic is still around and people lives are being impacted.

‘I also appreciate that in some cases people are feeling that they can go back to normal but we must remember that the figures issued by the authorities are reducing due to the way we have all worked together to ensure that social distancing is observed.

‘I want to remind any businesses, eligible for two Welsh Government Covid-19 support grants, that the closing date for applications is June 30.

‘In response to the coronavirus outbreak and to support businesses in Wales, the Welsh Government introduced two non-repayable grants.

‘The grants are available to all businesses who are in receipt of small business rate relief or to those occupying properties that are being used wholly or mainly in the retail, leisure and hospitality sector with a rateable value of £51,000 or less.

‘If you run a business with an NDR (non-domestic rates) number and are yet to apply, please do so as soon as possible before this deadline. The Council is considering all applications as sympathetically as possible.

‘Over the last few weeks, we have successfully re-opened our Waste and Recycling Centres (WRCs).

‘This has been a huge undertaking and I want to thank everyone involved - including those working in the WRCs themselves.

‘It is evident from the feedback I have received that everything is operating well and the way you are undertaking your duties and giving guidance is much appreciated by the visiting customers.

‘I have received numerous compliments regarding the WRC staff. My grateful thanks, you are making a difference.

‘I also want to thank you, the public, for the way in which you have embraced the new WRC booking system and for working with us on this.

‘For service updates visit: https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/emergency-planning/service-changes

‘My next message will be on Friday.

‘Public Health Wales is updating and adding to their resources regularly. Please find all assets here: https://phw.nhs.wales/topics/latest-information-on-novel-coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-resources/

‘Remember: ‘Stay Local. Stay Safe.’