PEMBROKESHIRE Roads Policing Unit are investigating, following concerns raised about the manner of driving of a rider on a motorcycle.
The motorcycle is described as a Black and Green coloured 2009 Suzuki Gladius
Video clips of the motorcycle being ridden in the Neyland / Tiers Cross and Milford Haven areas have recently appeared on social media sites.
A 24-year-old man from the Hakin area has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving. He has been released under investigation pending further police enquiries.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Anyone who has seen the motorcycle in the area over the past few months and may have had concerns about the way it was being ridden, is asked to contact police.
"You can make a report to police either online at: http://bit.ly/DPPReportOnline or by email at: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908."