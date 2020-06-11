THIRTY people gathered in Pembroke Dock's Memorial Park yesterday (Wednesday) evening to kneel in tribute to Black Lives Matter and George Floyd.

They were amongst others in Pembrokeshire and thousands across the UK taking part in the silent gesture - in groups or at their own homes.

The peaceful Pembroke Dock group was addressed by the mother of a mixed-race child, who had experienced bullying because of his colour.

Her speech was met with applause from the socially-distanced gathering, many carrying placards. Some sheltered from the rain under umbrellas, and all raised their left arm with a fist.

The TaketheKnee protest, organised by Stand Up to Racism (SUTR) encourged people to kneel for eight minutes and 46 seconds - the time that George Floyd was knelt on by a police officer before he died last week.