Wales still has the equivalent of three hospitals full of patients being treated for coronavirus, Dr Andrew Goodall, the chief executive of NHS Wales said today (Thursday).

In his weekly briefing Dr Goodall said that there were fewer than 50 new positive cases of coronavirus reported in Wales yesterday (Wednesday).

He said that nearly all local authorities were reporting a smaller number of coronavirus cases and that the number of cases had been declining since mid-April. The number of people dying from the disease has also been falling since April.

He said most people had not needed hospital treatment for the virus. However there were currently 885 coronavirus patients in hospital. A figure lower than last week but still the equivalent to three hospitals full of Covid-19 patients.

He said that since the virus took hold around 7,000 people who had coronavirus related admissions have been discharged from hospital.

32 people across Wales are currently in critical care with coronavirus, again a figure lower than last week and the lowest it has been since March 25.

Dr Goodall said that the virus meant the NHS would see a "new normal" with more space required in certain areas of buildings, more regular deep cleaning and remote consultations continuing.

Urgent patients are now being seen across NHS Wales and normal clinical activity would resume gradually.

He said that emergency dental treatment for urgent cases had been available since the start of lockdown, but that July 1 would see the first of three phases implemented to add to dental services, with dentists able to offer more treatments in their practices and a wider range of care available.

He said that field hospitals, such as the one at Bluestone, would remain in place as a contingency in case of a second peak and that they had an important role to play. Work is currently ongoing in Wales to ascertain what capacity needs to be retained to deal with a peak and whether there is a supportive role that could be played by field hospitals.

Dr Goodall said he remained grateful for the ongoing actions of NHS staff and key workers.

"Keep well, safe and please stay local," he concluded.