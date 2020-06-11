PART of the Old Hakin Road between Merlins Bridge and Milford Haven will be closed from Monday morning (June 15) but access to the Winsel Waste and Recycling Centre (WRC) will be maintained via diversions.

The road will be closed from the property known as Bethany Farm, on the Merlins Bridge side, to the junction with Denant Hill.

The road closure notice is for two weeks but it is hoped that the work may be completed sooner.

The Pembrokeshire County Council work involves carriageway resurfacing and associated drainage works.

All staff carrying out the work will be following social distancing guidance.

The Winsel WRC will remain open to those households who have pre-booked an appointment only.

Drivers wanting to access Winsel WRC for their pre-booked slot are asked to follow the diversion signs that will be in place.

Works will be taking place either side of the Winsel WRC so diversions will be either via the new Bulford Road, Johnston to Tiers Cross Road or via Merlins Bridge, depending on the location of the work taking place that day.

Drivers with a booked slot are asked to be aware that some extra travelling time may be necessary.

Full details on how to book a slot at any of the county’s WRCs, and the guidance to follow, are at:

https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/coronavirus-advice-and-guidance/waste-and-recycling-centres-re-open