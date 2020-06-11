THE plaque honouring the birthplace of Sir Thomas Picton, which has been taken down, will go on display in Haverfordwest Town Museum from next year.

The plaque was located on a building in Hill Street and was taken down by a builder on Wednesday evening (Jun 10), following a request from the owner of the building.

A county council spokesman confirmed they had nothing to do with the plaque being taken down.

The owner of the property had said he feared it could be targeted following recent calls to remove all memorials to Sir Thomas Picton’s name.

The Mayor of Haverfordwest has agreed that the plaque should go to Haverfordwest Town Museum and it will be on display from next year.

Haverfordwest Town Council have said that the Picton Centre on Freemen’s Way is named after Picton Castle as it stands on land, Picton Playing Fields, that was gifted to the town by the Philipps family of the Picton Castle Estate.

Picton House in Picton Place is owned by Pembrokeshire County Council, and occupied by the offices of Haverfordwest Town Council and Unison. Picton House was named after Picton Castle, having been built by the Philipps family in the later 1830’s as their town house

The use of the name Picton in the two properties relates to their association to the Picton Castle estate and there is no association with Sir Thomas Picton.