MIDSUMMER madness with a cast of strange characters is getting ready to go online.

Two versions of Under Milk Wood, Dylan Thomas's classic 'play for voices' are being performed next week by community casts.

The pioneering digital venture by Span Arts will see Welsh and English versions of the impressionistic drama which recounts a day in the life of fictional seaside town of Llareggub.

The first performance on Friday June 19 at 8pm will be of Dan Y Wenallt, which is T. James Jones' translation of the play.

Span Arts have been working with Menter Iaith Sir Benfro and Cered on this Welsh language version, with participants logging on from St Davids, Tenby, Crymych and Talgarreg.

The following evening, Saturday June 20, will see Under Milk Wood brought to life.

Both performances start at 8pm and last for about an hour.

he venture came about via Span’s Digidol project, which has been piloting ways in which digital technology can be used creatively to help with issues such as social wellbeing and rural isolation.

Span Arts’ digital engagement officer, Rowan O’Neill said: “We can’t think of a better play to produce under lockdown conditions - as Dylan Thomas was locked into a room to ensure that he finished the first draft of his play, only hours before its first staged reading.”

The project is supported by Pembrokeshire County Council's Enhancing Pembrokeshire second home owners tax fund, the Arts Council of Wales and the Leader fund Arwain Sir Benfro, administered through Planed.

To book your free viewing, go to the Span Arts website span-arts.org.uk/whats-on/