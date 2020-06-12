GWYNDAF Lewis has said a huge ‘thank you‘ to everyone for their generosity after he raised a massive £37,000 in memory of his mum who sadly died of coronavirus.

Gwyndaf, of Efailwen ran 50km in a day last month, completing the challenge in five hours and 45 minutes, to raise money for intensive care staff at Glangwili Hospital, who cared for his mam.

Undeg, who sadly passed away in April, at the age of 59, was well known around the Crymych area. She worked in a village shop and was clerk of the community council, as well as being secretary of the local paper Y Cardi Bach.

For his challenge, Gwyndaf ran 32 times round nearby Feidr Sion and was cheered on by his dad Tudur, who cycled half the distance with him; his brother Rhodri, who also did the 50km, part running and part cycling; and his sister Nia.

College worker Gwyndaf, aged 25, originally set himself a target of raising £500, but that was reached in just half an hour! And the money has just kept rolling in ever since.

Now that the JustGiving page has been closed, Gwyndaf said: “We have been overwhelmed by the support, which shows the respect mam was held in.

“This is such a caring community that we live in, both Efailwen and nearby Crymych. It has been unbelievable.

“I’m so pleased to have raised so much money for the intensive care unit at Glangwili, where the staff gave my mam such good care.”

Hywel Dda Health Charities would also like to thank Gwyndaf, his family and everyone who donated.

Head of the charity, Nicola Llewelyn, said: “Our thoughts are with the Lewis family after their sad loss.

“Gwyndaf’s incredible fundraising will make such a difference to NHS staff in the intensive care unit at Glangwili Hospital. Our thanks go out to him and his family, and to all those who donated.”