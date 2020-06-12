RESIDENTS and businesses within Tenby’s walked town area wishing to apply for an access permit for this summer’s pedestrianisation scheme are urged to submit their applications as soon as possible.

Pembrokeshire County Council say that acting now will avoid any possible delays with access when the scheme starts on Monday July 6.

As previously reported, pedestrianisation will again see the walled town area divided into three ‘zones’, each of which will have varying degrees of vehicle access. It will finish on Friday September 11 Councillor Phil Baker, the council’s cabinet member for infrastructure, licensing and major rvents, explained: “Officers are working to ensure that all the necessary plans are being put in place to see that the scheme starts and finishes on the above dates.

“However, we recognise that the scheme is under constant review in light of the current Covid-19 restrictions and Welsh Government guidance.

“It may therefore be necessary to change or amend aspects of the scheme, the duration or how the scheme is delivered.

“If it does become apparent that changes are needed, then the council will provide further updates in the lead-up to the start of the pedestrianisation.

“A further important point to note is that government guidance and health regulations - in respect of travel and also the occupation of second home and holiday accommodation in force at the relevant time - will take precedence and must be observed at all times.

“We fully acknowledge the difficulties that residents, visitors and businesses are experiencing. The safety of everyone is foremost in our minds and a permit will not exempt the holder from any of the restrictions that may be in place at that time.”

The application form and guidance notes can be found at www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk For enquiries or further information email tenby.pedestrian@pembrokeshire.gov.uk