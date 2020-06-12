THOUSANDS of people in Pembrokeshire who have been advised to shield are being reminded that the Pembrokeshire Community Hub is ‘open and ready to help’.

There are more than 5,500 people in the county who have been advised to take shielding measures by the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for Wales as they have certain health conditions that make them very vulnerable to Covid-19.

Last week, the CMO said that this group of people should continue to shield until mid-August.

The Community Hub will continue to be available during this time to support anyone who is shielding or self-isolating and needs some extra assistance.

Pembrokeshire County Council Cabinet Member for Social Services, Cllr Tessa Hodgson, said it was important that those requiring help knew that the support was still there and would be continuing.

Cllr Hodgson said: “With some lockdown measures being cautiously eased for most, it is important to remember that for thousands of people in our community they will still have many weeks ahead of them of very limited contact with the outside world.

“To these people I underline that the fantastic Community Hub staff will be there to help, as they have been since day one.”

The Hub was established to provide support and information through the coronavirus pandemic and has been up and running for 12 weeks.

Staff continue to deal with up to 150 calls every day and have received more than 5,000 calls in total.

A partnership between Pembrokeshire County Council, Pembrokeshire Association of Voluntary Services, Hywel Dda University Health Board, and Delta Well-being, the Community Hub can help with a variety of support services.

The Community Hub team has been able to assist with providing details of local shops and traders who are making deliveries, connecting people to their local community support group, getting help with shopping and collecting prescriptions, signposting to voluntary sector support such as MIND and Age Cymru, as well as providing an important listening ear.

For those who are online, the web pages contain some useful information, including a directory of community support: www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/communityhub.

The Hub can be contacted on 01437 776301 or emailing communitycovid19@pembrokeshire.gov.uk.

At present the Community Hub’s hours are Monday to Friday, 9am – 5pm, and 10am-2pm on Saturdays.

These will be kept under review to manage demand and provide a timely response.

The Hub is promoting the use of the social media hashtag #ConnectToKindness to spread the message of the good work being done in the county. There is also a dedicated page on Facebook for celebrating Pembrokeshire’s Community Champions - http://www.facebook.com/CommunityChampPembs.

Updates on the coronavirus situation in Pembrokeshire are at https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/coronavirus