GREENACRES Animal Rescue has benefited from the Kennel Club Charitable Trust’s (KCCT) recently launched emergency fund, to be able to continue their rescue and rehoming work amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Greenacres rescue, which cares for many kinds of animals including dogs, is planning to use the emergency funding to cover veterinary fees for canines in their care.

The charity is solely responsible for the care of stray dogs that are collected by Pembrokeshire County Council, who often require urgent veterinary care.

One example is Sadie, who arrived at Greenacres with a large hernia, requiring an urgent operation, as well as suffering from a skin condition and an ear infection. The bill for treating dogs with similar health issues can amount to thousands of pounds, which is a high sum for a charity that largely depends on donations and public support.

Due to the pandemic, Greenacres is unable to organise fundraising events of any size and had to close their charity shop, effectively losing two major sources of income.

Georgina Pearson from Greenacres Animal Rescue said: “We are very grateful for the help of the Kennel Club Charitable Trust. Keeping our rescue going was a huge challenge for us as we are not eligible for most of the government official help.

“We currently have over 200 animals in our care and the generosity of this funding and other donors is helping us survive.”

The KCCT Emergency Relief Initiative, which was established in April, was set up to support canine organisations which may be suffering and unable to continue their vital work, which makes a huge difference to dogs, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

All the applications were considered carefully, and funding was allocated to 20 organisations in the most urgent situation.

Other recipients of funds from the KCCT include breed rescue organisations such as the Northern Ireland Staffordshire Bull Terrier Club and Greyhound Rescue, as well as other general smaller dog rescue organisations, such as Friends of Animals Wales - the charity from which Boris Johnson rehomed Dilyn, the Jack Russell Terrier.

Revd. Bill King, Chairman of the Kennel Club Charitable Trust said: “We received a significant number of applications for our emergency funding and had to make some very hard decisions on where funds need to be placed as a matter of urgency.

“Keeping these organisations, which take care of health, welfare and future of dogs from all breeds and backgrounds, functional is a priority for the Kennel Club Charitable Trust. We know that most of smaller organisations depend on funding to keep up their excellent work that save dogs lives and want to ensure they can continue despite the pandemic.

“We are also grateful for Our Dogs newspaper’s help with our appeal which is helping to grow awareness about our fund amongst their readers who have so far donated over £40,000.”

To donate online to the KCCT relief fund and help dogs, volunteers, and organisations across the country during this difficult time, visit the Virgin Money Giving website at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fund/KCCT