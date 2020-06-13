MORE than £700,000 has been allocated for west Wales roads through the Welsh Government’s resilient roads fund.
Minister for economy, transport and north Wales Ken Skates announced more than £16million in transport grants on June 11.
All local authorities were invited to submit applications for funding and 21 applications were received from 13 local authorities.
In Ceredigion £300,000 has been awarded for schemes to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change and disruptions to highways caused by severe weather.
Pembrokeshire will receive £422,000 towards its Newgale coastal adaptation and A487 diversion scheme.
Transport Minister Ken Skates said: “This fund will help local authorities pay for much needed work. This includes over £6 million to construct a further section of the Old Colwyn coastal defence scheme, which will protect the highway and active travel route from adverse weather.
“We are investing £2.5 million in Mid and South West Wales, including £400,000 to develop a long-term sustainable solution in Pembrokeshire to the A487 at Newgale.
“The grants are a substantial investment to support long-term sustainable economic growth and recovery from the effects of the storms, enhance public transport facilities, and improve routes that will encourage more people in Wales to walk and cycle.”
