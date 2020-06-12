THE inspirational story of Pembrokeshire teenager Lily Rice is the subject of a BBC One programme on Wednesday (June 17).

Lily became the first British person to land a wheelchair backflip when she was just 13.

Now 16, she has become one of the global leaders in the fast-growing sport of WCMX - wheelchair motocross, with a women's world WCMX title along the way.

Wednesday's programme Defying Gravity: Lily Rice is the first in a new series of Our Lives broadcast on BBC One across the UK.

Diagnosed with hereditary spastic paraplegia as a child, Lily strugged to come to terms with a future in a wheelchair.

Then one day, she saw the pioneer of wheelchair motocross, Aaron 'Wheelz' Fotheringham in action.

His heroics made a lasting impression and she fell in love with the sport that isn't for the faint-hearted, and has never looked back.

Lily is campaigning to raise awareness amongst other wheelchair users of the sport that transformed her life - and for more skate parks across the UK being modified to be accessible for wheelchair athletes.

Lily said: "We want to get more kids involved in WCMX.

"I'd really love it if we could work with more skateboard park builders to make parks more accessible.

"Just making them easier to get into would be a big step."

Defying gravity: Lily Rice can be seen on BBC One on Wednesday June 17 at 7.30pm.