Students from around the country have been invited to apply for free virtual internships with companies such as Google and M&S.

The move comes following a reported fall in confidence among young people around future job prospects, as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

What internships are on offer?

Three day internship experiences are up for grabs in a variety of fields, including technology, commercial law, and investment banking.

Students have the chance to work with major companies such as Google, PwC, Marks and Spencer and Vodafone, in what is described as the UK’s largest virtual careers experience.

Bright Network, which has launched the free virtual training, said the internships aim to help students gain new skills and boost their employability.

Almost two thirds of graduating students had job applications paused or withdrawn due to the pandemic, according to a survey conducted by the organisation in April, while the number of would-be graduates confident of securing a job had dropped to around a third.

Bright Network said the internship scheme had been set up as a practical response to concerns from educational institutions, university career services and businesses about the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

James Uffindell, founder of the Bright Network, said: “On the road to economic recovery, we need to make sure that the next generation has all the skills, connections and support it can get in identifying opportunities and making the most of them.

“Internship Experience UK is a truly national coalition effort to do something practical and accessible to address this urgent need.

“As workplaces across the country have adapted to remote working, we hope that students and graduates will take advantage of this free virtual internship experience on offer – whatever their background.

“This experience opens up access to the world’s best employers to students from all walks of life. There is no limit to the number of people who can benefit from this unique initiative and we welcome everyone to participate.”

How can I apply?

While the internships have been designed with students and graduates looking to enter the job market in mind, they are open to anyone in the UK aged 18 and over.

Applicants need to select the sector programme they are interested in, with six available to choose from. These are:

Investment banking

Technology

Operations and marketing

Finance and professional services

Consulting

Commercial Law

Once selected, simply fill out an application online, by visiting www.brightnetwork.co.uk/internship-experience-uk/#application.

The internships will run from June 29 to July 16, 2020. For more information on the schedule of each programme visit brightnetwork.egnyte.com