LAST week would have been Pembroke Dock Bowling Club’s 74th annual open week tournament.

But due to the pandemic the tournament had to be cancelled along with the closure of the club for the first time since the end of the second world war.

Going back in time to 1979, Leslie Davies not only became county bowling association president and Pembroke Dock club secretary, but won both trophies at PDBC’s open week.

Here are the notes from that momentous day for Les written by the well-known Jack Hughes, past editor of the Western Telegraph: “At the conclusion of the Pembroke Dock open bowls week on Saturday, unassuming, six foot-plus Les Davies said: ‘This has been a kind to Les week’. He was being too modest.

“True, the burly, dark haired power station worker had dropped a fruit machine jackpot in a local club the previous evening. He may also have been slightly fortuitous in winning a snooker match the same day.

“But there was no fluke when he won both bowls trophies, the Alfred Phillips Cup and the Sudbury Bowl.

“Les, this year’s county bowling association president and Pembroke Dock club secretary, finally underlined his true ability.

“His potential flowed to the surface with the predictability of an incoming tide.

“The double win was no more than he deserved after a week of devastating consistency.

“And all this – would you believe it? - with borrowed woods.

“Dazzling Davies has bowled for several seasons with moderate success with a set of lignum-vitae woods

“At the start of this season he borrowed hensolite bowls belonging to club vice chairman Oliver Davies.

“The change was like a topical brew – it worked wonders.

“And during the tournament week the consistency of Les had never been more apparent.

“His accuracy was deadly, his length and line near perfection.

“In the Alfred Phillips final he beat experienced campaigner and former cup holder Jim Thain 21–15 and the accounted for below par clubmate Tony Cummings 21-12 to complete the enviable double.

“Both trophies were presented by Pembroke’s mayor-elect Cllr Ernest Morgan.

“The event was organised by Mr Oliver Davies who smiled: ‘After this success the woods have increased in valuation – but they are still not for sale’.

“The same woods, incidentally, ‘served with distinction’ before. They were effectively propelled by Oliver Davies in 1971 to reach the Welsh Championships pairs final.”