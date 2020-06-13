Spanish football league La Liga will return this weekend.

As ever Barcelona and Real Madrid lead the way at the top of the tree vying for their 27th and 34th league titles respectively.

Both sides will be without their 12th men for the final 11 games of the season, however, with all remaining games to be played behind closed doors.

Of course there is more at stake than just the league title, with European places up for grabs and a fierce relegation battle to be fought.

The first fixture of the league’s return will see third-placed Sevilla take on an entertaining Real Betis side on Thursday night.

That duel is followed by a full round of fixtures, with Barcelona taking on Mallorca and Real Madrid facing Eibar.

Where can I watch La Liga in the UK?

With English football still to return there remains a heightened interest in continental European football, with German football seeing a surge in popularity since its return in May.

Premier Sport hold the broadcasting rights for La Liga in the UK.

Football fans can enjoy a free trial for the month of June if they use the promo code BACKTOWIN when signing up via the channel’s online streaming platform or via Sky. Once this free trial is complete viewers will be charged £5.99 a month.

Virgin subscribers can also host the game on their television, but are required to pay £9.99 a month for the privilege of watching the league.

Artificial atmosphere

La Liga are opting to pump the stadiums with artificial fan noise to compensate for the lack of fans.

La Liga president Javier Tebas explained the decision.

"What we have decided is to give these two options on how the spectator wants to see the game: If they want to see it virtually with sound, or without sound.”

"We have worked with a Norwegian company that specializes in virtual audience and EA Sports and FIFA, because when you play FIFA you hear the real stadium atmosphere in each place.

"I think we will see a good virtual reality, but they [the fans] will be able to choose what they want."

What is the full fixture list?

The first two rounds of fixtures have been confirmed, with the following games taking place:

Thursday, June 11

Sevilla vs Real Betis (21:00)

Friday, June 12

Granada vs Getafe (18:30)

Valencia vs Levante (21:00)

Saturday, June 13

Espanyol vs Alaves (13:00)

Celta Vigo vs Villarreal (16:00)

Leganes vs Real Valladolid (18:30)

Mallorca vs Barcelona (21:00)

Sunday, June 14

Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid (13:00)

Real Madrid vs Eibar (18:30)

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna (21:00)

Monday, June 15

Levante vs Sevilla (18:30)

Real Betis vs Granada (21:00)

Tuesday, June 16

Getafe vs Espanyol (18:30)

Villarreal vs Mallorca (18:30)

Barcelona vs Leganes (21:00)

Wednesday, June 17

Real Valladolid vs Celta Vigo (18:30)

Eibar vs Athletic Bilbao (18:30)

Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid (21:00)

Thursday, June 18