The Cleddau Reaches footpath near the Bridge Meadow in Haverfordwest has been closed this afternoon (Friday, June 12) following repeated vandalism.
The new accessible footpaths alongside the banks of the Western Cleddau - part of the Cleddau Reaches Project - have proved popular with the town's residents during the lockdown period.
But, unfortunately, repeated damage has been caused along the route over recent weeks.
And damage to handrails, believed to have happened on the night of Wednesday, June 10, has left the path unsafe for users and requiring temporary closure.
Other vandalism includes damaged gates, barriers, crossings and signage, the holding of fires and barbecues, leaving smashed glass bottles along the route and damaged silage bales – with one bale pushed into the river.
The path will now be closed until further notice.
Dyfed-Powys Police have been informed of the incidents and anyone with any information regarding the vandalism is asked to call police by telephoning 101.