A PEMBROKE Dock councillor, who called for County Hall to be illuminated in solidarity for the Black Lives Matter protests, has spoken of the abuse he has suffered for his stance.

The Haverfordwest headquarters were bathed in purple light on Tuesday night, June 9, in memory of George Floyd, and in solidarity with the protests his death sparked around the world.

County Hall was illuminated following a proposal by Cllr Josh Beynon.

Council leader, David Simpson, said: “The authority is keen to show its support for the anti-racism movement and purple is the colour synonymous with the struggle against oppression.”

However, Cllr Beynon’s proposal was not met with universal support, and he says he has encountered online abuse since his call.

One questioning the illumination was fellow Pembroke Dock county councillor Paul Dowson.

Cllr Dowson said prior to Tuesday night: “So, County Hall will be bathed in purple light to show our support for Black Lives Matter.

“Why? We all agree that black lives matter. As do white lives.

“Are we supporting the actions of BLM protesters stoning police officers in the UK over something that took place in the USA?

“Are we supporting those activists who are putting our lives at risk by not [caring] about social distancing.

“Who is footing the bill for these purple lights and the power required to run them, particularly given that money is in short supply during this pandemic. It could be better spent propping up our key workers.

“Yes, black lives matter, we do not need to waste money floodlighting County Hall to say this. I do not support this crazy idea and will make my feelings known with those who gave it the go-ahead.”

“As a footnote... who is going to see this light show? We are in lockdown.”