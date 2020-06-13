The British Medical Association has warned that failing to reach a deal and crashing out of the EU in December would "come at the worst possible time" for the health service.

As the NHS struggles to provide care for tens of thousands of patients, the BMA said on Friday, June 12, that the government must consider the prospect of a second peak in infection rates this winter

Writing to the Prime Minister ahead of his 'stocktake' meeting with EU counterparts on Monday to discuss the progress of negotiations, BMA council chair Dr Chaand Nagpaul says that all steps must be taken to rule out a 'disastrous' no-deal scenario and to protect the NHS, patients and staff.

He wrote: "Having consistently warned of the damaging consequences that a 'no deal' Brexit would have for patients, the health workforce and health services across the UK, we must once again urge your government to make the pragmatic decisions necessary to avoid such a disastrous scenario.

"Such an outcome would have been catastrophic for our members and their patients pre-pandemic. Its impact on an NHS, struggling to deal with the massive backlog of non-COVID-19 clinical work and threatened by a second peak in infections during the challenging winter period, simply cannot be countenanced."

To protect and improve health and healthcare, the BMA demands that the future relationship must include arrangements that:

•Support the medical workforce;

•Maintain cooperation on health protection and security;

•Ensure access to medicines;

•Promote medical research;

•Maintain reciprocal healthcare arrangements;

•Facilitate cross-border healthcare and

•Safeguard the NHS.

Dr Chaand Nagpaul, BMA council chair, said: "Covid-19 has brought with it the greatest global health crisis in modern history, and over the last few months the UK Government's priority has rightly been to focus on attempting to deal with the pandemic.

"But the end of the transition period is fast approaching and if we do crash out with no agreement at the end of December, this will come at the worst possible time for the NHS and patients.

"The Government must therefore do everything in its power to avoid this disastrous scenario and secure a deal that protects health, patients and the NHS.

"This includes ensuring doctors who qualified in EU countries can seamlessly and safely come to practise in the UK, maintaining cooperation and communication on emerging health threats, and avoiding disruption to vital medical supplies.

"This year has underlined the fact that illness pays no attention to borders, and why a truly global approach to health is needed in fighting a 21st century pandemic. As the Prime Minister prepares to meet with EU leaders on Monday we say: do not let the UK be cut off and put the health of Britain and the rest of Europe at risk."

The message from the BMA came as The First Ministers of Wales and Scotland, Mark Drakeford and Nicola Sturgeon, wrote a joint letter to the Prime Minister to requested an extension to the Brexit transition period.

The joint letter said an extension is essential to avoid needless damage to our economy at a time when coronavirus is hitting businesses at their most vulnerable.

The transition period is scheduled to finish on 31 Dec 2020 but can be extended by mutual agreement provided a decision is taken by 1 July.