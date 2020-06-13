Police are appealing for help tracing a woman who has gone missing with a two-year-old child.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “We are looking for information to help trace the woman photographed.

“The woman was seen in Court Road, Haverfordwest, at around 1.25pm on Thursday, June 11 with a boy, who we believe to be around two years old.

“She is described as white, in her 20s, of medium build, with brown hair. She was wearing a pink jumper, black leggings and boots.

“The child is blond and was wearing a jacket with different shades of blue, jeans and black shoes.

“Numerous enquiries have been carried out over the past few days as officers try to locate her, but none have proved successful.

“We are now asking for help from people living in the area.

“If you recognise the woman pictured, or saw her in the Court Road area, please call 101, quoting reference DP-20200611-188.”