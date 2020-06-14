A local hospice charity has won £1,000, thanks to nominations from the public.

The funding will enable Paul Sartori Hospice at Home to purchase a range of personal hygiene items for end-of-life patients being supported and cared for at home.

Paul Sartori Hospice at Home is one of 500 winners in specialist insurer Ecclesiastical's Movement for Good awards, which is giving £1million to charities this summer.

“Paul Sartori Hospice at Home and the Home Care Team work passionately in Pembrokeshire to improve their service. This is one of a number initiatives to provide that extra bit of support to end-of-life patients, their carers and families,” explained Pat Coombs, Clinical Coordinator and Equipment Facilitator for Paul Sartori Hospice at Home.

Patients face many challenges including physical pain, depression, loss of dignity and hopelessness. Sadly some patients do not have access to simple personal hygiene products, such as washing products or a hair brush.

This donation will enable Paul Sartori Hospice at Home to purchase items and provide free ‘Dignity Packs’ to end-of-life patients. The packs will include a hairbrush, hair washing products, an inflatable basin and wash cloths. This will improve dignity, comfort and the wellbeing of these end-of-life patients in our community.

Mark Hews, group chief executive at Ecclesiastical, said: “We would like to thank every single person who took the time to nominate a good cause as part of our Movement for Good awards. Ecclesiastical is a unique financial services group.

"We are owned by a charity which means all available profits can be given to the good causes that are so important to our customers. As a company whose purpose is to contribute to the greater good of society, charitable giving is at the heart of our business.

"We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference to the incredible work that charities do and we’re looking forward to seeing how this financial boost will change lives for the better.”

Paul Sartori Hospice at Home provides a range of services to Pembrokeshire people living in the final stages of a life-limiting illness, including home nursing care, equipment loan, complementary therapy, bereavement and counselling support, under 18’s anticipatory grief and bereavement support, physiotherapy, advance care planning and training.

The services provided by the Paul Sartori Hospice at Home enable people in the later stages of any life-limiting illness to be cared for and to die at home with dignity, independence, pain free and surrounded by those they hold most dear, if that is their wish.

All of the services are free of charge and are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, thanks to the generosity of the Pembrokeshire Community.

Further information on the charity and its services can be obtained by visiting their website paulsartori.org, or by phoning 01437 763223.