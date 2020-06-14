THEY might not be playing football at the moment, but lockdown hasn't stopped Fishguard Sports AFC from playing their part in the community.

In May the club raised more than £1,600 with a Keep Up challenge. Eleven teams took part from the boys under 8's, 13's, 14's, 16's, the amazing Thunderbolts, the increasingly popular girls section, and the senior men's and women's teams.

The has club used most of the money, along with some central funding, to support key workers and other deserving members of the community.

Since lockdown started the players and club members have provided meals for 130 key workers and members of the community. In May club members worked Cresswells café to prepare and deliver 90 lunches. These went to workers at Fishguard Health Centre, St Teresa's Rest Home, Hillside Home, Boots, Lloyds Pharmacy, Myrtle Pharmacy, Fishguard Ambulance Station and the Area Hub School at Ysgol Glannau Gwaun.

Last Wednesday the club teamed up with Hooked@31 and delivered chippy tea to 40 households, many of them were delivered to key workers as a way of saying thanks.

So far the club has delivered 130 fruit and vegetable hampers, put together by Goodwick's Total Produce and delivered by Small Moves. These have been delivered throughout Fishguard, Goodwick, Scleddau and Letterston to people nominated by the community.

They have surprised people shielding or self-isolating; people who have had a hard time such as losing a job or loved one people who have been good neighbours and looked out for others during the lockdown.

As well as the fruit and veg boxes the club has also been busy delivering cupcakes, made by local business Cupcake Kitchen. These have gone to Withybush Hospital, PCC Community Hub and Incident Management Centre, CK's, Tesco Express Goodwick, Co-Op Fishguard and Total Produce.

The club has also donated £50 worth of food to the foodbank at Goodwick School and given Hooked@31 vouchers to members of its Thunderbolts team who are finding lockdown particularly challenging.

"We didn't want to just hand over a cheque," said club chairman Owen Duggan. "We wanted to see something come out of our fundraising.

The money has been spent well. What's kept us going is the positivity from people. We've had lovely emails, letters, people ringing.

"It's nice to do things for people and nice to think we are making a bit of a difference. We rely on the businesses and community to keep going. We've got to give something back.