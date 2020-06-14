FISHGUARD and Goodwick's new mayor has thanked local key workers, residents and groups for their help and patience during lockdown.

Cllr Jackie Stokes has been elected mayor of the twin towns, with Cllr Sharon McCarney her deputy.

Originally from Birmingham, the new mayor moved to Goodwick in 2008 where she ran her own business.

"Everyone was warm and welcoming and I fell in love with Goodwick and considered it home from then on," she said.

When the business closed, she moved away in 2011, but visited regularly to see her daughter who decided to remain.

After living in first north Wales and then Somerset she returned to Goodwick in 2016 and joined Fishguard and Goodwick Town Council in 2017.

"I wanted to help the community that was so kind to me when I first arrived," she said.

Cllr Stokes volunteered for the last eight years with the British Red Cross, where she worked on a project helping reduce isolation and loneliness. She is a member of Fishguard and Goodwick Ocean Guardians and chairman of the Charterhouse Returns Trust.

"I am honoured to be mayor," she said.

I would like to thank my fellow councillors for their support and assistance during my past year as deputy and the clerk for her help and advice. Congratulations to my newly appointed deputy mayor, Cllr Sharon McCarney, who I am looking forward to working with

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the front-line workers of our towns - healthcare personnel, police officers, firemen, coastguards, postmen, refuse collectors and retail staff.

"Thank you to all the groups - both the new ones formed to help with the Covid-19 emergency and the existing ones who have put their time and energy into amazing fundraisers.

"And finally thank you to all our residents. For being patient during lockdown, for being kind and caring to each other and for following social distancing rules to prevent the spread of the virus.

You are all amazing and I am proud to be your Mayor."

Cllr Sharon McCarney, the new deputy mayor was born and bred in Fishguard, moving away in the 1990s but returning in 2018 and joining the council in the same year.

Cllr McCarney has been involved in welcoming cruise ships to Fishguard with the Friendly Faces, sometimes dressing as local herine, Jemima Nicholas.

"I am so proud to be part of such a wonderful community," she said. "I hope that my term as deputy mayor will give me the chance to help our towns on the road to recovery."