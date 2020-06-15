MEMBERS of Pembrokeshire People First have teamed up with Carmarthenshire People First and representatives from Ceredigion to produce a short film promoting the West Wales Learning Disability Charter.

The group, collectively known as the Dream Team, made the video with Life Seeker CIC.

The short film provides an important overview about the charter, why it exists and how individuals and organisations can support people with learning disabilities to live an independent life.

The charter was launched in 2019, after which more than 100 organisations signed it in a six month period and the Dream Team won the Award For Empowerment at the NHS Wales Awards.

Chair of the Dream Team James Dash narrates the film and features alongside team members, as well as assembly member Paul Davies and Judith Hardisty, vice chair of Hywel Dda University Health Board.

"It's so important for the voices of people with learning disabilities to be at the centre of all decisions," said James. "It has been great to see each member get involved with this."

Paul Davies AM added:

"It's vital for organisations in west Wales and beyond to not only understand and sign the charter, but to act on what they pledge. As an assembly member, I will continue to voice the needs of the LD Charter."

Sally Boyton, project lead and director at Life Seeker CIC, is a strong advocate for the rights of people with learning disabilities,

"It is hugely inspiring to work with individuals from The Dream Team who have such a high level of passion for their mission and consistent professionalism in all that they do," she said.

"People with learning disabilities deserve to be treated like everyone else and as a social enterprise dedicating time to supporting people who are managing physical/mental health and learning disabilities, we will continue to help give these people a voice."

The project has been supported by Pembrokeshire People First, Carmarthenshire People First, Pembrokeshire County Council, Carmarthen County Council, Ceredigion County Council, Hywel Dda University Health Board, Welsh Government through ICF Funding and West Wales Care Partnership.

The film can be found on the West Wales LD Charter website at https://www.ldcharter.com