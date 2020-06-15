FIREFIGHTERS in Pembrokeshire and their colleagues throughout Wales are swapping red vehicles for yellow to help another emergency service.

The coronavirus pandemic assistance sees all three Welsh fire services providing a pool of drivers for the Welsh Ambulance Services Trust (WAST).

The trust has already sought the support of the military, and its chief executive, Jason Killens, said it was a practical progression to enlist fire service colleagues 'in particular in the face of a second spike'.

The firefighters will take the wheel for 'non blue-light' missions, and the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service (MWWFARS) was the first to roll out the new role at the end of May.

The services in North and South Wales are also now on board.

Mid and West Wales' chief fire officer, Chris Davies, said the fire services worked in partnership cross the community.

He added: "It is on natural for us, therefore, to support WAST and our NHS colleagues during these unprecedented and challenging times, by providing driver resilience through allowing out operational staff to drive non blue-light vehicles on their behalf.

"I am very proud of my colleagues to have stepped forward to undertake this duty, and I am grateful to WAST for providing the appropriate training that has allowed MAWWFRS staff to be mobilised on their behalf.

Welsh Ambulance Service chief executive, Jason Killens, said: "The Covid-19 pandemic has been the biggest challenge for health and social care for a generation, and as an ambulance service, we've had to think differently about the way we provide services.

"We've put in a raft of measures to see us through the pandemic - including the redeployment of staff into business-critical parts of the service and enlisting the support of the military, and it was only natural that we also sought the support of our fire service colleagues, with whom we already work closely together.

"The fact that we share a lot of station buildings means it makes sense on a practical level to join forces in the effort, and in particular in the face of a second spike.

"We're grateful to our fire service colleagues for their support."