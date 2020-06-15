THE waste recycling site in Neyland will be removed following several incidents of fly-tipping.
Many of the items that have been dumped at the site, located just off High Street, can be collected from the kerbside by the council.
An email sent to the Town Council states that the fly-tipping has resulted in numerous complaints to the County Council and the local councillor.
It goes on to say that as well as having a detrimental impact on the environment, there is also a financial cost to the council having to clear the waste away.
The removal of the recycling containers could be on a temporary basis if it is thought that in the future, the recycling facility would be used by residents in the manner intended.
Cllr Simon Hancock said: “Persistent misuse of the site with the illegal fly tipping of rubbish, building materials and the like has caused considerable annoyance to local residents and needless costs to the county council.
“The removal of the site is a direct consequence of this irresponsible behaviour. All the items brought there can be collected from domestic kerbsides.”