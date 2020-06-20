PEMBROKE Dock’s long association with the British Army, spanning a century and a half, is reflected in photographs from the town’s Heritage Centre archive.

For generations of Pembroke Dock residents, military uniforms on the streets were an everyday part of local life.

For 150 years this was a military town, one of the most important in Wales. Today street names link to many of the famous regiments in the British Army whose service included one or more postings to Pembroke Dock. For example, Shropshire and Essex Roads and Kent and Dorset Rows are all named after regiments connected with the town. And Gordon Street and Kitchener Close recall the connection with two famous generals in British military history.

Military buildings dominate the town from two sides – the Defensible Barracks on the Barrack Hill to the south and Llanion Barracks to the east. Defensible’s impressive entrance is dated 1844 – in less than two years this huge complex was completed and occupied by its first soldiers. Today it is in private ownership.

Llanion Barracks dates from 1904/5 and when constructed had some of the most modern accommodation for soldiers. It was last used by the Army in 1967 and today its former headquarters and officers’ mess are the main offices of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority.

As a community with a strong military heritage, Pembroke Dock was given a rare accolade in the early 1920s – it was gifted an example of a British Army tank for local display; one of under 300 towns to be so honoured.

With due pomp and ceremony the tank went on display in the new Memorial Park in Bush Street – created in memory of those who served and died in World War I. Left in the outdoor elements it deteriorated rapidly and by the mid 1930s there were calls for it to be removed. This finally took place in 1938 – Pembroke Borough Council accepting a tender of £35 from a scrap merchant. A year later Britain was at war again with Germany.

Today colourful display panels at Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre depict the badges of every army regiment which served in the town. These are the work of the late George Lewis of Pembroke and the centre is also honoured to be custodians of other work by this most gifted and creative artist.

Photographs from Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre Archive with acknowledgement to Charles Hare and Roger Thomas.