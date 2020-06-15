TRIBUTES have been paid to Anthony Maynard, Pembrokeshire County Council’s former head of children’s services, who died at the weekend.
Anthony, from Peniel near Carmarthen, retired from the post last year because of ill health. He joined the council in February 2018.
Among the tributes was one from the authority’s chief executive, Ian Westley.
He said: “Anthony was a valued member of staff at Pembrokeshire County Council for a period of 18 months prior to his retirement on health grounds. He brought a unique approach to his role and was very proud to be head of service for children’s Services.
“His contribution was significant in his time here and he has left a lasting legacy with regard to the manner in which to yield best outcomes.
“He was a true professional, a thoroughly decent man and he will be sadly missed by his colleagues here at the council.”
Mr Westley added: “My sincere condolences go to his wife Sian and sons Tom, Scott and Jack.”