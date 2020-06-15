A police helicopter was used in a hunt for three men believed to have been involved a series of incidents.
Dyfed-Powys Police carried out an extensive search after officers on patrol saw three people making off from a car, which was parked under a bridge at Barn Lake Point, near Milford Haven, at around 11.50pm on Friday, June 12.
Items were found in the vehicle that suggested the occupants were involved in criminal activity – possibly burglary.
A police spokesman said: "Extensive searches were carried out in the area with assistance from the National Police Air Service helicopter, but the people were not located.
"It is believed the men were linked to three incidents in the area – an attempted burglary of a quad bike from a farm / small holding, vehicle interference where two unsecured vehicle were opened and looked inside, and the theft of a car from a lock-up.
"Enquiries are ongoing, including viewing CCTV footage and speaking with people living in the area."
Anyone who saw three men running from the Barn Lake area is asked to contact PC Andrew Wilson by calling 101. Quote reference DPP/1966/12/06/2020/02/C.