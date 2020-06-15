THE explosive ordinance disposal (EOD) team were called out to Milford Haven Museum on Thursday (June 11) after a live piece of marine equipment was found.

The item was described as a line throwing rocket by the EOD who detonated it in a controlled explosion.

A spokesman for the EOD said: “The EOD team was deployed on June 11 to Milford Marina following a report of a piece of marine equipment, a line throwing rocket used for casting nets, was found in the museum.

“It was suspected that there was explosive material in it which was yet to be decommissioned.

“The report came to the police who then called the EOD. The team took the device away and carried out a controlled explosion and made it safe. The incident was closed at 8pm.”

Milford Haven Museum posted on their Facebook page: “It has come to our attention that the incident, involving the Bomb Disposal Squad, was stated to be 'planned exercise' and caused concern to neighbours of the museum.

“This is not the case, there was definitely no planned exercise. The rocket was found on Thursday morning.

“The police were informed at once and they contacted the Bomb Squad who knew, from the outset what the item was.

“There was some delay in their arrival as they had to come from Tewksbury. We are certain that if they had judged there to be any danger to nearby buildings the police would have been asked to evacuate them.

“This was not the case and was not necessary. We are sorry for any anxiety this caused but the matter was out of our hands as soon as the police became involved.”