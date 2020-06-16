PEMBROKESHIRE County Council’s Leader has encouraged people to continue working together as the lockdown in Wales continues to be eased.

Councillor David Simpson issued his latest statement on Monday (June 15) and added that the lockdown journey would be for the long-term benefit of everyone.

Cllr Simpson said: ‘I hope you all had a nice weekend and managed to spend time with your family.

‘As we start a new week, we have the opportunity to look forward and consider how things will pan out. I am aware that Welsh Government will be issuing further updates this week in relation to potential changes to the current restrictions.

‘However, as in any amendment made to Covid-19 regulations by Welsh Government, the Authority will need to consider the detail and how we implement changes - especially changes to service delivery

‘Any adjustments to services need to be considered in a measured and planned way. A good example is the recent re-opening of our Waste and Recycling Centres (WRCs) which was well planned in advance and resulted in a smooth resumption of the service.

‘I am very pleased that we are receiving compliments relating to the way the WRCs are operating and, more importantly, the positive feedback being received in relation to the staff operating these sites.

‘I do want to highlight the hard work that is currently being done by the education team to get ready for the reconvening of the school term.

‘This is a huge service area to re-open and I will be giving further updates as and when matters progress. Our website now has a page for the public to keep up to date on school changes and there are also links on this page to the website of each school:

‘I’m going to conclude today by highlighting that we all need to continue working together. I do appreciate that this extended lockdown is frustrating at times, but we are on this journey for the long-term benefit to all.

‘My next message will be on Wednesday.

‘Remember: ‘Stay Local. Stay Safe.’