AN unauthorised caravan camp set up in a Pembrokeshire woodland car park will have to remain during lockdown.

The caravans have been parked in Minwear Woods, near Blackpool Mill, since the bank holiday weekend.

The occupants reportedly removed the 'no entry' tape into the car park, which is managed by Natural Resources Wales (NRW).

The area's county councillor, Di Clements, said she has been receiving complaints from locals about 'music being played late in the evening, obstruction of the footpath and general untidiness.'

She added: "NRW are dealing with it, but due to Welsh Government rules, they cannot be moved on.

"Because they are classed as travellers, they do not have anywhere else to go and therefore there are no current powers to take enforcement action."

Cllr Clements, who has been working closely with NRW and Pembrokeshire County Council over the issue, added: "I would like to reassure people that NRW are taking the lead in resolving this matter.

"Meanwhile, if anyone has concerns please do not hesitate to contact me."

A spokeswoman for NRW told the Western Telegraph: "Natural Resources Wales is aware of an unauthorised camp set up on land we manage at Minwear Woods, Pembrokeshire.

"Our land management team is working with Pembrokeshire County Council and Dyfed-Powys Police to work out a solution that reassures the surrounding community, ensures the safety of our woodland and respects the rights of the group concerned.

"We are adhering to current government coronavirus guidance at all times."