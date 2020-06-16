THE WINNER of this week's Life in Lockdown photography competition is Daniel Thomas, who will receive the top prize of a £20 Amazon voucher.

The competition for photos documenting life under the Covid-19 restrictions is run by Pembrokeshire County Council's Youth Outreach team for 16 to 25-year-olds.

Entrants can submit up to three photos a week. There are plans to showcase entries in an exhibition at a later date and to include work in a fundraising calendar.

Photos can be taken on a camera or smart phone and should represent true to life experiences, documenting how young people feel, the things they do and how they cope during these unprecedented times.

Albany Milton and Jo Campbell were this week's runners up and will be guaranteed a space at the final exhibition.

Olivia Haden was commended as the bonus photo; the judges really liked the idea of the image and again, it will have a spot at exhibition.

To enter the competition, contact Chris Barrie at chris.barrie@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or phone 07717 345935 or Mel Lear at melissa.lear@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or 07818 012254.

See the Western Telegraph's website for all this week's winning photos.