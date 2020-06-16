NEW figures published show that 7,700 jobs in Preseli Pembrokeshire have been protected under the UK government’s furlough scheme during the pandemic.

The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) encourages employers to hold on to their staff by paying 80% of a person’s wages.

Local MP Stephen Crabb said that the figures demonstrate the “historic and extraordinary” scale of CJRS.

The figures today also show that the UK Government’s Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS), which pays up to 80% of earnings, has seen 2,600 self-employed people in Preseli Pembrokeshire receiving £8.8 million in support.

On top of the funding for these two essential schemes, the UK Government has provided Welsh Government with an additional £2.2 billion to support the Welsh NHS, charities, local government and businesses through the pandemic.

The CJRS scheme will continue to support jobs until the end of October, with flexible part-time furloughing beginning in July to support businesses as the economy reopens. The SEISS scheme has also been extended with those eligible able to claim a second and final grant in August of up to £6,570.

Commenting on the statistics, Stephen Crabb said: “These figures underline the enormous scale of support currently being provided in Pembrokeshire to safeguard local jobs.

“Three months ago we asked many shops and businesses to close their doors and stop working in order to slow the spread of Covid-19. The economy has certainly taken a hit but the fall-out would have been so much worse without these measures in place to help businesses and families with their cashflow.”

“As the pandemic passes, these schemes will be wound down. So the focus must now be on helping businesses get ready to return to work where possible. Many local firms have already made changes and have staff back working within the social distancing rules.

“I hope many more will join them as Welsh Government eases the lockdown rules. The longer the lockdown goes on, the harder it will be for some businesses to survive.”