Supermarket chain Aldi has issued an issued an urgent recall on a bakery item after it was found that the product may contain small pieces of metal.

The notice issued by the Food Standards Agency said: “Athenian Family Bakery is recalling Savour Bakes Bread Sticks because they may contain small pieces of metal. The possible presence of metal makes this product unsafe to eat. This product is only sold in Aldi stores.”

Here are all the details about the recall:

Product details

Savour Bakes Bread Sticks

Pack size: 125 g

Batch code: 704888 and 49830

Best-before date: all best-before dates

Risk statement

The possible presence of metal makes this product unsafe to eat.

What action has been taken by the company?

Athenian Family Bakery is recalling the breadstick and point of sale notices will be displayed in all Aldi retail stores that are selling this product.

These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

What should I do if I have bought this product?

The advice to consumers if you have bought any of the above breadsticks is do not eat them. Instead, contact Aldi at customer.service@aldi.co.uk.

“Alternatively, if you are making an essential trip to an Aldi store, you can return the item in-store for a full refund,” said the statement.

What new safety measures have Aldi’s done in their supermarkets?

Aldi has introduced a new traffic light system in order to control the number of customers in its stores and make sure social distancing measures are followed.

The chain has launched the automated system in select stores, after a trial saw successful results.

The new technology uses traffic lights to signal when customers can enter a store, making sure that there is enough space inside the store for two metre spaces between shoppers first.

A red light will show that customers need to wait, keeping the automatic doors closed.

However, when a space becomes free inside, the light will turn green and the doors will then open. The next customer in the queue can then go inside the supermarket.

Customers who are queuing outside are still asked to give priority to NHS and blue light workers, who are allowed to go to the front of the queue on their arrival.

This traffic light queuing system is set to be rolled out to all stores in the coming months.