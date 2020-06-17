THE llamas of Pembrokeshire have won fans from across the world after Welsh media – including the Western Telegraph – told the story of their lockdown shopping delivery service.

The characterful creatures have been featured by news channels from Thailand, the USA, India, Australia, Hungary, Italy and France, to name a few, as well as UK television and national newspapers.

And today (Wednesday), there’s another chance for viewers to enjoy the lovely llamas when they are spotlighted on The One Show on BBC One at 7pm.

The magazine programme’s wildlife reporter, Mike Dilger and a crew recently filmed ‘a day in the life’ at Pembrokeshire Llamas' home at Rhydwilym, in the foothills of the Preselis.

Matt Yorke, who runs the llama trekking and holiday business with his fiancée Alex Blackford, admits he is not quite as happy in the media spotlight as llama Max, who has established himself as a confident on-screen presence.

“Max loves the cameras, and milks it for everything he can,” said Matt, who is hoping that the world-wide publicity will result in support for the llama rescue charity he and Alex aim to set up.

“All the media attention has been crazy, nothing like we expected.

“Things seemed to have calmed down a bit, but no doubt it will go bonkers again after tonight’s programme.”

Matt and Alex have now launched a £10,000 crowdfunding appeal to establish the The Llama Sanctuary GB, which would not only rescue and re-home the animals but also work with them as therapy llamas.

To find out more and make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/llama