A PAIR of animal lovers are about to spend 24 hours in the dog house in a bid to raise money for an animal rescue centre.

Bryony Williams and Cassie Mogford, who work at Many Tears Animal Rescue Centre will be living as a rescue dog in a kennel to raise cash for a anaesthetic machine.

On Saturday, June 20, Bryony and Cassie will not only sleep in the kennels but will also eat their meals from dog dishes.

Yvonne Watts, who works at Many Tears in Cefneithin said: "Fortunately the weather is warm so unlike much of the year when the dogs are reliant on heat lamps, Bryony and Cassie will be able to snuggle into a blanket without too much discomfort. Many of the dogs rescued by Many Tears don’t have this luxury before they come to us and have often spent much of their lives in crates outside in barns.

"When Bryony and Cassie came up with the idea to raise money for the anaesthetic machine as well as other equipment at the centre, we couldn’t thank them enough.

"To make it more fun we are going to set targets for them so they can earn luxuries such as a pillow or a book, but this is not going to be an easy night for them. I’m glad it’s them and not me.”

If you would like to help, please go to the Many Tears website: manytearsrescue.org or their Facebook page where you can make a donation.