A five-year bin saga has come to an end, with the offending waste receptacle moved.

Haverfordwest residents and visitors have been complaining for many years about the location of the public bin in the centre of Haverfordwest Castle grounds.

Pembrokeshire county councillor, Thomas Baden Tudor said: “Following on from numerous complaints about the poor, unsightly location of the public bin in the centre grounds of Haverfordwest Castle, I am pleased to report that the bin has been relocated to a more aesthetically pleasing location to the rear wall of Haverfordwest Museum in the castle grounds.

“Many thanks to Mark Russell, area supervisor PCC, and his team for carrying out this work.”

Amanda Absalom-Lowe, a local resident who has been asking for the bin to moved, thanked Cllr Tudor.

She said: “This is amazing news. What a great start to a new day.

“Five years plus I’ve complained about the tardis bin in the middle of the historic grounds of Haverfordwest castle!

“Thank you very much to all involved and our Cllr Thomas Baden Tudor for promptly actioning that. We can now visit the area and have the lovely view of our heritage again.

“Great work Tom, thank you”