ST Ishmaels Sports Club are appealing for information after its cricket nets, which are not barely a year old, were damaged.
The club says that the incident happened late on Monday night or sometime on Tuesday.
A large hole has been cut out of the side wall of the netting and the club added that replacing it would not be an option due to its financial circumstances.
St Ishmaels Sports and Social Club posted on their Facebook page: “If anyone has seen anything please let us know or if we can just be vigilant should the vandals return.”
