POLICE are appealing for information after three scaffolding towers, worth more than £3,000 were stolen from a building site.
Police said the towers were taken from the site at Penycwm, near Newgale, between 4.30pm on Tuesday, June 2 and 8am on Wednesday, June 3.
Taken were a single plank tower, worth £375, and two standard double-depth aluminium tower frame worth £2,750.
Anyone with information which could help the investigation can report it in one of the following ways:
• Online: bit.ly/DPPReportOnline
• Email: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk
• Phone: 101
If you are Deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DPP/5166/03/06/2020/02/C