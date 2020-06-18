PEMBROKESHIRE County Council’s Leader has warned people not to become complacent as the county continues its road out of lockdown.

Councillor David Simpson issued his latest statement on Wednesday, June 17, in which he also praised some of the council’s teams working to get schools re-opened.

Cllr Simpson said: ‘It is reassuring that, after this period of lockdown, we are on the right road although we must not become complacent and let all our hard work be undone.

‘Currently our schools are getting ready to welcome back pupils on Monday, June 29. I have been linking in with the education team and it is reassuring to see such dedication and commitment to get everything in place for that important date.

‘Re-opening our schools is impacting on numerous departments within the Council.

‘Our Signs Unit has been busy making new signs while numerous alterations have to be undertaken within school buildings including the installation of new hand-washing equipment. This work all has to be co-ordinated by our Buildings Covid-19 team – no mean feat.

‘It is to everyone’s credit that they are all putting in a great effort and pulling together. A sincere thank you to them.

‘Then we move onto our education officers, headteachers, the teachers themselves, LSA’s and other school staff. What a remarkable job they are doing to ensure we welcome our pupils safely back to our schools.

‘As Leader of Pembrokeshire County Council, I cannot praise everyone enough. Every day our officers have faced new challenges and every day they have delivered.

‘Our IT and web team have also set up a new webpage dedicated to schools transformation please visit: https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/children-and-schools-transition-to-the-new-normal

‘This Friday our Acting Director of Education, Stephen Richard-Downes, will be joining our Chief Executive, Ian Westley, on Ian’s weekly Facebook post.

‘Please tune in if you can for further education updates. We will of course be issuing further updates in relation to any potential changes to the current restrictions announced by Welsh Government. The post will also be available on our website

‘I hope you are all keeping well and please stay within five miles of your home. Collectively we need to protect our communities and protect Pembrokeshire. This is our county and its future relies on our help and support.

‘My next message will be on Friday.

‘Public Health Wales is updating and adding to their resources regularly. Please find all assets here: https://phw.nhs.wales/topics/latest-information-on-novel-coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-resources/

‘Remember: ‘Stay Local. Stay Safe.’