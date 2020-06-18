THERE has been a big rise in anti-social behaviour at the Welsh Wildlife Centre – with animals attacked and youths drinking and taking drugs.

The Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales (WTSWW) says problems have arisen following the easing of coronavirus lockdown rules and is now appealing for the public for help in keeping an eye on the site at the Teifi Marches nature reserve and report any issues to the police.

A Wildlife Trust spokesperson said: “Youths are gathering in bird hides and playing loud music, drinking and taking drugs.

“Grazing ponies have been let out of fields and chased down boardwalks and most recently, a young lad was seen within the water buffalo enclosure, throwing stones at the animals.

“A visitor took video footage and reported it to the Wildlife Trust officer and police.

“The Welsh Wildlife Centre is still closed and most of our Wildlife Trust staff are still on furlough. However, the Pembrokeshire Wildlife Trust Officer is back at work and ensuring a presence on the reserve.

“He does manage another 13 sites within the county so is unfortunately unable to be on the reserve all the time.

“Visitors to the reserve are encouraged to be our eyes and ears and please phone the Police on 101 or 999 if an emergency to report any unusual or unruly behaviour.”

The nature reserve has been plagued by problems in the past and police patrols in the area have been stepped up.

In September last year, arsonists set fire to the Kingfisher bird-watching hide, completely destroying it and causing £20,000 worth of damage.

The giant willow badger at the site was also damaged over the Christmas and New Year period.

In 2015, another bird hide was burned to the ground.